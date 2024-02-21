Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST] moved down -18.65: Why It’s Important

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [NASDAQ: OST] slipped around -0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.55 at the close of the session, down -18.65%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Ostin Technology Group Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until July 17, 2024, to regain compliance under the Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s shares is US$1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

Compared to the average trading volume of 122.25K shares, OST reached a trading volume of 6923013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has OST stock performed recently?

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, OST shares dropped by -21.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6885, while it was recorded at 0.5788 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8403 for the last 200 days.

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd [OST]

The top three institutional holders of OST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.