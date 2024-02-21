Market cap of SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] reaches 9.85M – now what?

SciSparc Ltd [NASDAQ: SPRC] gained 15.52% on the last trading session, reaching $4.02 price per share at the time. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 7:14 AM that SciSparc and Clearmind Continue to Strengthen International Patent Portfolio with Next Generation Classic Psychedelic-Based Compounds.

The three patent applications refer to novel proprietary combinations of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), psilocybin, N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), the active ingredient of SciSparc’s proprietary CannAmide™.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 13956672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRC shares is $520.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, SPRC shares gained by 20.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.