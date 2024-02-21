Market cap of Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] reaches 52.32B – now what?

Capital One Financial Corp. [NYSE: COF] gained 0.12% or 0.16 points to close at $137.39 with a heavy trading volume of 16523662 shares. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 6:41 PM that Capital One to Acquire Discover.

Under the terms of the agreement, Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share, representing a premium of 26.6% based on Discover’s closing price of $110.49 on February 16, 2024. Transaction is 100% stock consideration.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Creates a global payments platform at scale, with 70 million merchant acceptance points in more than 200 countries and territories.

The daily chart for COF points out that the company has recorded 30.80% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, COF reached to a volume of 16523662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $142.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on COF stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for COF shares from 150 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corp. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.71.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.00, while it was recorded at 135.92 for the last single week of trading, and 110.77 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Capital One Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corp. posted 2.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corp. go to -0.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]

The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.