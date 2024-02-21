Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Motus GI Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MOTS] price surged by 1.92 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment of the February 16, 2024 Special Meeting of Stockholders.

The adjourned Special Meeting will reconvene on March 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at www.cstproxy.com/motusgi/sm2024. The original record date of December 20, 2023 remains the same for the adjourned Special Meeting. Stockholders of record may attend the virtual webcast meeting by logging in through the same method as set forth in the Company’s Proxy Statement.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The one-year MOTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.17. The average equity rating for MOTS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on MOTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81.

MOTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, MOTS shares dropped by -40.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.30 for Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3744, while it was recorded at 0.6538 for the last single week of trading, and 6.5509 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Motus GI Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Motus GI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

MOTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc posted -11.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -17.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOTS.

Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MOTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MOTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.