Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] is -42.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KTRA] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:07 PM that Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 83349643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for KTRA stock

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.95. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -28.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.30 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1503, while it was recorded at 0.1053 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4719 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc posted -3.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]

The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.