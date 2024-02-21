ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] Stock trading around $25.47 per share: What’s Next?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: IBN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.66%.

Over the last 12 months, IBN stock rose by 22.04%. The one-year ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.98. The average equity rating for IBN stock is currently 1.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.37 billion, with 3.51 billion shares outstanding and 3.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, IBN stock reached a trading volume of 9984501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $29.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05.

IBN Stock Performance Analysis:

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.18, while it was recorded at 24.76 for the last single week of trading, and 23.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

IBN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR go to 21.30%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.