Goldman lifts ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [NYSE: ASX] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -1.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.50. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 2:00 AM that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for January 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6479501 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for ASX stock reached $20.48 billion, with 2.16 billion shares outstanding and 2.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, ASX reached a trading volume of 6479501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2023, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ASX shares from 13.30 to 8.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

How has ASX stock performed recently?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.14, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR go to -2.80%.

Insider trade positions for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]

The top three institutional holders of ASX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.