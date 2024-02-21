Geron Corp. [GERN] moved down -2.99: Why It’s Important

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] price plunged by -2.99 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Geron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results and business highlights before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as business highlights at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

The one-year GERN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.63. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corp. [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Geron Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3309.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corp. [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.72. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corp. Fundamentals:

Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

GERN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geron Corp. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corp. go to 5.00%.

Geron Corp. [GERN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.