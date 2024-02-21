Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] fell -18.75% so far this year. What now?

Fuelcell Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FCEL] price plunged by -5.80 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 8:30 AM that FuelCell Energy Announces Release of Annual and Sustainability Reports Highlighting Business Performance and Progress Towards Sustainability and ESG Goals.

The one-year FCEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.29. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $1.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fuelcell Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fuelcell Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuelcell Energy Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.33. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3604, while it was recorded at 1.3660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6285 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fuelcell Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.95 and a Current Ratio set at 7.23.

FCEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuelcell Energy Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuelcell Energy Inc go to 15.00%.

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FCEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FCEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.