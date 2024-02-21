Boston Scientific Corp. [NYSE: BSX] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $66.22 at the close of the session, up 0.61%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Boston Scientific: Meeting Disabilities With Inclusion.

Boston Scientific

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Jackie MacDonald had been working at Boston Scientific for six years when her body started behaving in unexpected ways. Her feet drooped when she walked, causing her to stumble. Her balance felt off, too; if a gust of wind blew her hair over her face, she would lose her bearings.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 7400657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $71.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while CL King analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corp. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 57.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BSX stock performed recently?

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.05 for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.06, while it was recorded at 65.81 for the last single week of trading, and 54.41 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Boston Scientific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corp. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp. go to 12.04%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.