Enbridge Inc [ENB] Stock trading around $34.44 per share: What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc [NYSE: ENB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.29%.

Over the last 12 months, ENB stock dropped by -12.05%. The one-year Enbridge Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.41. The average equity rating for ENB stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.21 billion, with 2.12 billion shares outstanding and 2.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, ENB stock reached a trading volume of 9694345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enbridge Inc [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $39.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

ENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enbridge Inc [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for Enbridge Inc [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.58, while it was recorded at 34.08 for the last single week of trading, and 35.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enbridge Inc Fundamentals:

Enbridge Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

ENB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enbridge Inc posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc go to 1.20%.

Enbridge Inc [ENB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.