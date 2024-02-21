EBay Inc. [EBAY] Stock trading around $43.59 per share: What’s Next?

EBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $43.59. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that eBay Inc. Announces New Member to Board of Directors.

New independent director, Zane Rowe, brings significant expertise in finance, strategy and technology development.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the appointment of Zane Rowe to its Board of Directors, effective February 16, 2024. Zane has also been appointed to eBay’s Audit Committee.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.07 percent and weekly performance of 0.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 6397811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $45.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for EBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

EBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.20 for EBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.30, while it was recorded at 42.59 for the last single week of trading, and 43.16 for the last 200 days.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EBay Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc. go to 7.29%.

EBay Inc. [EBAY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.