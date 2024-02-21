CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] Is Currently -1.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CNH Industrial NV [NYSE: CNHI] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.94. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM that CNH Attend FIRA 2024 Event for Agricultural Robots.

New Holland, a brand of CNH, recently attended World FIRA, the international event for global leaders in agricultural robotics in Toulouse, France.

With connectivity, autonomous equipment and new technologies at the core of New Holland’s strategy, the brand displayed some of its advanced solutions and met customers, dealers and startups. Whilst there, they showed the brand’s investments in robotics and discussed future evolutions.

CNH Industrial NV stock has also loss -3.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNHI stock has inclined by 19.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.51% and lost -1.97% year-on date.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $15.89 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 895.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.15M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 11825955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $15.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for CNH Industrial NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial NV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial NV is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

CNHI stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.88, while it was recorded at 12.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.70 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CNH Industrial NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 203.25 and a Current Ratio set at 241.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNH Industrial NV posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial NV go to 7.40%.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.