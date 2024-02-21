Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on RAPT Therapeutics Inc [RAPT] – find out why.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RAPT] slipped around -19.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.87 at the close of the session, down -73.55%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 7:30 AM that RAPT Therapeutics Announces Clinical Hold on Studies Evaluating Zelnecirnon.

– RAPT to host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET -.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Compared to the average trading volume of 410.40K shares, RAPT reached a trading volume of 13837355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RAPT Therapeutics Inc [RAPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAPT shares is $38.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RAPT Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for RAPT Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on RAPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RAPT Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37.

How has RAPT stock performed recently?

RAPT Therapeutics Inc [RAPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -74.03. With this latest performance, RAPT shares dropped by -71.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.75 for RAPT Therapeutics Inc [RAPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.20, while it was recorded at 21.78 for the last single week of trading, and 19.49 for the last 200 days.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc [RAPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

RAPT Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.57 and a Current Ratio set at 8.57.

Earnings analysis for RAPT Therapeutics Inc [RAPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RAPT Therapeutics Inc posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAPT.

Insider trade positions for RAPT Therapeutics Inc [RAPT]

The top three institutional holders of RAPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RAPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RAPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.