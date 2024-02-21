Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] is -20.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bluebird bio Inc [NASDAQ: BLUE] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 7.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.10. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that bluebird bio Provides Update on Commercial Launch Progress, Program Milestones, and 2024 Financial Outlook.

Significant momentum behind LYFGENIA launch with 35 Qualified Treatment Centers accepting patient referrals and payer agreements in place covering approximately 200 million U.S. lives.

Anticipate 85 to 105 patient starts (cell collections) across commercial portfolio in 2024 with first patient start for LYFGENIA expected in Q1 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7201447 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bluebird bio Inc stands at 8.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.78%.

The market cap for BLUE stock reached $212.01 million, with 192.74 million shares outstanding and 189.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.72M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 7201447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $5.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bluebird bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Bluebird bio Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluebird bio Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has BLUE stock performed recently?

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5716, while it was recorded at 1.0415 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0219 for the last 200 days.

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bluebird bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings analysis for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bluebird bio Inc posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 186.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bluebird bio Inc go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]

