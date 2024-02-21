Biolase Inc [BIOL] Stock trading around $0.15 per share: What’s Next?

Biolase Inc [NASDAQ: BIOL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -66.64%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Biolase Announces First Quarter 2024 Webinar Series ‘Lets Talk Dental’.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, remains committed to expanding its educational offerings through its web portal, enabling dental clinicians to elevate their standard of dental care and improve patient outcomes through laser technology. “Let’s Talk Dental,” a free webinar series focused on a variety of topics covering all dental disciplines, kicked off the year with a webinar on January 18, 2024, hosted by Dr. Paul Chang, a periodontist and prosthodontist with a private practice in McKinney, Texas. Dr. Chang lectured on the clinical benefits of using the Waterlase all-tissue dental laser for extractions and immediate implant placement.

The “Let’s Talk Dental” webinar includes many relevant and significant topics, such as restorative dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, pediatric dentistry, and dental hygiene. Due to the growing interest in laser dentistry, the series will invite leaders in the industry to share their expertise and educate the general dental public on both all-tissue and soft-tissue laser therapies and related topics. New webinars include:.

Over the last 12 months, BIOL stock dropped by -99.69%. The one-year Biolase Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.8. The average equity rating for BIOL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 916.16K shares, BIOL stock reached a trading volume of 9466419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Biolase Inc [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Biolase Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Biolase Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biolase Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

BIOL Stock Performance Analysis:

Biolase Inc [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -66.64. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -83.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.46 for Biolase Inc [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8882, while it was recorded at 0.1518 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6275 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biolase Inc Fundamentals:

Biolase Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BIOL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biolase Inc posted -128/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -63.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -101.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biolase Inc go to 20.00%.

Biolase Inc [BIOL] Institutonal Ownership Details

