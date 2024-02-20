why Ocugen Inc [OCGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.33

Ocugen Inc [NASDAQ: OCGN] jumped around 0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, up 27.23%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Ocugen to Host Clinical Showcase in New York City on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Highlighting updates on OCU400 Phase 3 clinical trial starting early 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Featuring thought leaders in gene therapy and OCU400 Phase 1/2 clinical trial patient.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 19670904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.41. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 83.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.82 for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5346, while it was recorded at 0.7212 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4963 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.08 and a Current Ratio set at 5.08.

Earnings analysis for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]

The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OCGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OCGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.