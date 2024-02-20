why Meta Platforms Inc [META] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $513.39

Meta Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: META] slipped around -10.71 points on Friday, while shares priced at $473.32 at the close of the session, down -2.21%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Hock E. Tan and John Arnold to Join Meta Board of Directors.

Meta today announced that Hock E. Tan and John Arnold have been elected to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, said, “I’m excited to share that Hock Tan and John Arnold are joining Meta’s board of directors. As we focus on building AGI, having directors with deep expertise in silicon and energy infrastructure will help us execute our long term vision.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.49M shares, META reached a trading volume of 23273984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc [META]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $513.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc is set at 13.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 27.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.67.

How has META stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 25.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.16 for Meta Platforms Inc [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 384.38, while it was recorded at 471.93 for the last single week of trading, and 317.96 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc [META]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Meta Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc [META]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meta Platforms Inc posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc [META]

The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in META stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.