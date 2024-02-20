why Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.67

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] price plunged by -10.00 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Cipher Mining Announces January 2024 Operational Update.

New Bitmain S21 mining rigs being prepared for deployment.

The one-year CIFR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.33. The average equity rating for CIFR stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

CIFR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.84. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 43.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cipher Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CIFR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cipher Mining Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIFR.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CIFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.