why Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $213.94

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 6.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $199.57. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Applied Materials Announces First Quarter 2024 Results.

Revenue $6.71 billion, flat year over year.

GAAP operating margin 29.3 percent and non-GAAP operating margin 29.5 percent, up 0.1 points and flat year over year, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15398423 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Materials Inc. stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.70%.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $166.05 billion, with 833.00 million shares outstanding and 828.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 15398423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $213.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.20 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.57, while it was recorded at 187.85 for the last single week of trading, and 145.73 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 14.97%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.