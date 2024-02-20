Wells Fargo slashes price target on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] – find out why.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [NASDAQ: WBD] price plunged by -3.06 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 8:40 AM that RedBird IMI to Acquire Global Production Company All3Media.

Transaction with Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global, Valued at £1.15 Billion, is RedBird IMI’s Largest Investment To-Date.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The one-year WBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.72. The average equity rating for WBD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 4.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

WBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warner Bros. Discovery Inc Fundamentals:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

WBD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -330.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc go to 20.00%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.