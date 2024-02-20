Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] moved down -0.25: Why It’s Important

Wells Fargo & Co. [NYSE: WFC] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.91. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on seven series of preferred stock.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% noncumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL.” The Series L dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 29, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24214008 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wells Fargo & Co. stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $188.52 billion, with 3.63 billion shares outstanding and 3.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.10M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 24214008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $56.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.46 for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.82, while it was recorded at 49.93 for the last single week of trading, and 43.59 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wells Fargo & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Co. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co. go to 6.67%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]

There are presently around $155.73 billion, or None% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.