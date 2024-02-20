Wedbush lifts Intel Corp. [INTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.46%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Media Alert: Intel to Provide Updates on Foundry Business and Process Roadmap at IFS Direct Connect.

Event attendees will hear from distinguished speakers throughout the day; morning keynote will be livestreamed.

Intel announced today that it will provide updates on its foundry business and process roadmap at IFS Direct Connect, Intel’s flagship foundry customer event on Feb. 21 in San Jose, California.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock rose by 50.81%. The one-year Intel Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.7. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.93, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $183.96 billion, with 4.23 billion shares outstanding and 4.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.23M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 28768618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $45.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corp. [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.79, while it was recorded at 43.79 for the last single week of trading, and 37.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corp. Fundamentals:

Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

INTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 43.08%.

Intel Corp. [INTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.