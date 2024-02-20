Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Applied Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: APLT] closed the trading session at $5.38. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Applied Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from 12-month Interim Analysis of Govorestat (AT-007) in the Ongoing INSPIRE Phase 3 Trial in Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency.

Interim primary endpoint met; Statistically significant correlation of sorbitol with the CMT-FOM clinical outcome composite (p=0.05).

Sustained, statistically significant reduction in sorbitol in govorestat-treated patients vs. placebo (p<0.001). The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.60 percent and weekly performance of 93.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 284.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 116.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 152.58 percent over the most recent 3-months. If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, APLT reached to a volume of 16615863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.98.

APLT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.53. With this latest performance, APLT shares gained by 116.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 284.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 438.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.52 for Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Applied Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Therapeutics Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLT.

Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]: Institutional Ownership

