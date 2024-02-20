Toast Inc [TOST] moved up 16.77: Why It’s Important

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] closed the trading session at $22.42. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Toast Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Ended 2023 with approximately 106,000 Locations; added over 6,500 net new Locations in fourth quarter.

Annualized recurring run-rate (ARR) as of December 31, 2023 increased 35% to over $1.2 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.78 percent and weekly performance of 16.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 31228600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 130.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.19.

TOST stock trade performance evaluation

Toast Inc [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.29. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 29.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.79 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.92, while it was recorded at 20.24 for the last single week of trading, and 19.37 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Toast Inc [TOST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toast Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to -14.83%.

Toast Inc [TOST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.