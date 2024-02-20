TD Cowen slashes price target on Fisker Inc [FSR] – find out why.

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.73 at the close of the session, down -3.45%. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Fisker Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE.

The Company’s common stock continues to trade on the NYSE under symbol “FSR”.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker” or the “Company”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced that on February 15, 2024, it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the average closing price of the Company’s common stock was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Compared to the average trading volume of 35.14M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 26484070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.20 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1364, while it was recorded at 0.7555 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4124 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings analysis for Fisker Inc [FSR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fisker Inc posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSR.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc [FSR]

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.