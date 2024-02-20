Sunpower Corp [SPWR] Revenue clocked in at $1.69 billion, down -25.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] loss -15.42% on the last trading session, reaching $3.62 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:45 AM that SunPower Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Added 16,000 customers in Q4, 75,900 new customers in FY 2023.

Reported Q4 revenue of $357 million; FY 2023 revenue of $1.7 billion.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 12228328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunpower Corp [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $3.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 23.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.88 for the last 200 days.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunpower Corp posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunpower Corp [SPWR]

The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.