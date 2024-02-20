SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] is 162.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 24.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.16. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that SeaStar Medical Granted Canadian Patent with Broad Claims Covering the Selective Cytopheretic Device Technology.

“A significant opportunity exists to improve treatment of dysregulated hyperinflammatory response that can cause multiorgan damage and even death. The SCD is an innovative and proven approach that selectively targets highly active inflammatory cells to quell the hyperinflammatory response resulting from a range of conditions, and potentially reverse organ injury,” said Eric Schlorff, CEO of SeaStar Medical.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14983565 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stands at 20.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.68%.

The market cap for ICU stock reached $75.57 million, with 65.15 million shares outstanding and 52.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 14983565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.90. With this latest performance, ICU shares gained by 93.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 300.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.37 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6404, while it was recorded at 0.9546 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5755 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

