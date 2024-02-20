Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] Is Currently 1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nokia Corp ADR [NYSE: NOK] gained 1.14% or 0.04 points to close at $3.55 with a heavy trading volume of 10972392 shares. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions (Martikainen).

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.____________________________________________Person subject to the notification requirementName: Martikainen, Piia SusannaPosition: Closely associated person.

The daily chart for NOK points out that the company has recorded -5.84% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.96M shares, NOK reached to a volume of 10972392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $4.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Nokia Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corp ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for NOK stock

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nokia Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nokia Corp ADR posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corp ADR go to 6.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]

The top three institutional holders of NOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.