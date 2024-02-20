Market Analysts see Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Verizon Communications Inc [NYSE: VZ] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.49. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 12:06 PM that Verizon completes final allocation of its fifth $1 billion green bond.

In February 2019, Verizon became the first U.S. telecom company to issue a green bond and remains a leader in the industry with the allocation of five green bonds.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11971986 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc stands at 1.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $170.23 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.30M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 11971986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $44.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.44, while it was recorded at 40.29 for the last single week of trading, and 35.86 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Verizon Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc go to 1.47%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]

There are presently around $113.37 billion, or None% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.