Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $195. Time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -1.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $173.87. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM that AMD to Present at Arete Investor Event.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 53727570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $280.94 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.91M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 53727570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $193.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 6.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 250.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.86.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.00, while it was recorded at 174.56 for the last single week of trading, and 121.08 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 24.96%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.