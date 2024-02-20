Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] Is Currently 0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.95 at the close of the session, up 0.29%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 5:57 PM that ITAÚ UNIBANCO – MATERIAL FACT – Stock Buyback Program.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that the Board of Directors, meeting on February 5, 2024, has resolved to:.

(i) terminate early, as of this date, the buyback program of own stock approved at the Board meeting held on August 25, 2022, which would terminate on February 24, 2024; and.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.38M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 20027053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.49.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 9.60%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]

