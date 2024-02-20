Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] gain 186.50% so far this year. What now?

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] closed the trading session at $7.32. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 9:09 AM that IM-1 Mission Nova-C Lunar Lander Successfully Enroute to the Moon Following its Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

Intuitive Machines IM-1 Mission Nova-C Launches Atop SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 186.50 percent and weekly performance of 46.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 184.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 140.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, LUNR reached to a volume of 15266521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

LUNR stock trade performance evaluation

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.69. With this latest performance, LUNR shares gained by 184.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.19 for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Intuitive Machines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Machines Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNR.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: Institutional Ownership

