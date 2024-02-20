GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] gain 11.25% so far this year. What now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: GEHC] closed the trading session at $86.02. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Serving Patients and Communities Through Comprehensive Care Solutions: OSF HealthCare, Pointcore, Inc. and GE HealthCare Enter Strategic Care Alliance.

10-year collaboration aims to expand the reach of innovative technology and digital solutions to more than one million patients.

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced a collaboration with OSF HealthCare, an integrated health system caring for patients throughout Illinois and Michigan, and Pointcore, Inc., a healthcare management and non-clinical shared services company, to help increase clinical and operational efficiencies, standardize care delivery models and improve patient outcomes across OSF HealthCare. This alliance will leverage GE HealthCare’s expertise and innovative technology and Pointcore’s decades of experience managing nonclinical matters for hospitals and clinics. It will also support the Mission of OSF HealthCare to deliver exceptional care to patients in the communities they serve.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.25 percent and weekly performance of 5.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, GEHC reached to a volume of 12880443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $90.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

GEHC stock trade performance evaluation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, GEHC shares gained by 17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.57 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.09, while it was recorded at 84.06 for the last single week of trading, and 73.78 for the last 200 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEHC.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: Institutional Ownership

