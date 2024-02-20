For Roku Inc [ROKU], Analyst sees a drop to $75. What next?

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] plunged by -$22.5 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $72.00. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Roku Hits Major Milestones, Surpassing 80 Million Active Accounts and More than 100 Billion Streaming Hours in 2023.

TV streaming pioneer sees continued growth in scale and engagement as a top choice for viewers’ TV experience.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) has more than 80 million active accounts and counting, a major marker of the company’s growth and scale as consumers continue to move to TV streaming. Viewer engagement on Roku is also at a record high—for the first time, more than 100 billion hours were streamed on the platform in 2023, averaging a record of 4.1 hours per day per account in Q4. Additionally, in the U.S., Roku’s active account base is now bigger than the subscribers of the six largest traditional pay-TV providers* combined.

Roku Inc stock has also loss -24.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROKU stock has declined by -20.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.77% and lost -21.45% year-on date.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $10.26 billion, with 126.12 million shares outstanding and 124.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 40095144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $89.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 5.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 59.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.34.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.84. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.93, while it was recorded at 89.25 for the last single week of trading, and 77.94 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc [ROKU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc posted -1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.