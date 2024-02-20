For Fusion Fuel Green Ltd [HTOO], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd [NASDAQ: HTOO] surged by $1.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.28. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM that Fusion Fuel Receives Notification of IPCEI Approval from European Commission for 630 MW HEVO-Portugal Project.

The IPCEI approval positions Fusion Fuel and its partners to commence funding negotiations with the relevant government stakeholders, as well as with the European Investment Bank, which has committed to providing financing and advisory support to those projects selected for public funding.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd stock has also gained 105.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTOO stock has inclined by 259.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.53% and gained 103.57% year-on date.

The market cap for HTOO stock reached $34.02 million, with 13.81 million shares outstanding and 12.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 190.98K shares, HTOO reached a trading volume of 82863979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fusion Fuel Green Ltd [HTOO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTOO shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTOO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

HTOO stock trade performance evaluation

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd [HTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 105.41. With this latest performance, HTOO shares gained by 156.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.95 for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd [HTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.11, while it was recorded at 1.41 for the last single week of trading, and 1.63 for the last 200 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd [HTOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd [HTOO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTOO.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd [HTOO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.