DoorDash Inc [DASH] moved down -8.13: Why It’s Important

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] closed the trading session at $116.01. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that DoorDash Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. In addition to our financial results below, our letter to shareholders is available on the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com.

Execution and innovation are distinct skills and our team demonstrated an ability to do both at a high level in 2023. Throughout the year, we invested aggressively to improve our offerings and launched new products and features that expanded our potential in local commerce. We are proud that our innovation and investment helped generate nearly $50 billion in sales for local merchants and over $15 billion in earnings for more than 7 million Dashers in 2023. At the same time, we grew Marketplace GOV by 25%1 year-over-year (Y/Y) in 2023 to $66.8 billion, with improvements to our unit economics and fixed cost leverage. We are incredibly proud of our team’s progress.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.31 percent and weekly performance of -2.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, DASH reached to a volume of 19458044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $123.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 31.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

DoorDash Inc [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.16, while it was recorded at 119.42 for the last single week of trading, and 85.47 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoorDash Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH.

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.