Coupang Inc [CPNG] Stock trading around $15.70 per share: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.58%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Coupang to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on February 27, 2024.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 (Eastern Time). The release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The earnings release, presentation and webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay and related transcript will be available at the same website.

Over the last 12 months, CPNG stock dropped by -4.38%. The one-year Coupang Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.39. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.07 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, CPNG stock reached a trading volume of 14230128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $20.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.40, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc Fundamentals:

Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

CPNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupang Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPNG.

Coupang Inc [CPNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.