ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] Stock trading around $2.14 per share: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.47%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM that ChargePoint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 5, 2024.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, which ended January 31, 2024, on March 5, 2024. ChargePoint will host a conference call to review the company’s financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on March 5, 2024. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock dropped by -84.01%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.51. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $894.58 million, with 418.03 million shares outstanding and 359.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.50M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 11789082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $3.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 29.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 5.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

CHPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHPT.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] Institutonal Ownership Details

