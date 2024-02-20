Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] stock Downgrade by Macquarie analyst, price target now $85.40

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: BABA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.62%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM that AliExpress Order Volume Surges 60%, Driven by Choice.

– AliExpress order volume has increased by 60% year-over-year, according to the financial results announced by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (“Alibaba Group”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This strong performance contributed to a 44% year-over-year growth in Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group’s revenue, exceeding market expectations for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -28.30%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.47. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $176.98 billion, with 2.57 billion shares outstanding and 2.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.35M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 16304892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $107.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.54.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.13, while it was recorded at 73.17 for the last single week of trading, and 83.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BABA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 11.46%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.