why Worthington Enterprises Inc. [WOR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.50

Worthington Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: WOR] slipped around -0.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $61.97 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 9:20 AM that Worthington Enterprises Participating in Thompson Research Group Fireside Chat.

TRG Senior Analyst Kathryn Thompson will facilitate the conversation with Rose and Hayek who will discuss the Company’s strategies for accelerating long-term growth and shareholder value for Worthington Enterprises. The Company, formerly known as Worthington Industries, separated its Steel Processing business on December 1, 2023, to create a more focused business better equipped to serve customers throughout its Building Products, Consumer Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Compared to the average trading volume of 642.74K shares, WOR reached a trading volume of 168651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Worthington Enterprises Inc. [WOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOR shares is $56.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Worthington Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Worthington Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

How has WOR stock performed recently?

Worthington Enterprises Inc. [WOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, WOR shares gained by 15.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Worthington Enterprises Inc. [WOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.49, while it was recorded at 61.21 for the last single week of trading, and 44.58 for the last 200 days.

Worthington Enterprises Inc. [WOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Worthington Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Earnings analysis for Worthington Enterprises Inc. [WOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Worthington Enterprises Inc. posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Worthington Enterprises Inc. go to 41.50%.

Insider trade positions for Worthington Enterprises Inc. [WOR]

