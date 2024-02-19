why Townebank Portsmouth VA [TOWN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.40

Townebank Portsmouth VA [NASDAQ: TOWN] slipped around -0.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.75 at the close of the session, down -1.18%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM that TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results For 2023.

“The banking industry operated in a challenging environment in 2023 driven by rising interest rates, inflationary impact on expenses and the failure of three somewhat unusual banks in California and New York whose business models carried significantly more risk than most Main Street banks like Towne. Our conservative approach on maintaining strong liquidity, prudent growth rates and robust capital served us well during this period of economic uncertainty. Standing by our members during difficult periods while protecting the interests of our shareholders, employees, and our communities continues to be the hallmark of our success,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Compared to the average trading volume of 218.80K shares, TOWN reached a trading volume of 170190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Townebank Portsmouth VA [TOWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOWN shares is $31.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Townebank Portsmouth VA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Townebank Portsmouth VA is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOWN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.96.

How has TOWN stock performed recently?

Townebank Portsmouth VA [TOWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, TOWN shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Townebank Portsmouth VA [TOWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.82, while it was recorded at 27.58 for the last single week of trading, and 25.29 for the last 200 days.

Townebank Portsmouth VA [TOWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Townebank Portsmouth VA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Townebank Portsmouth VA [TOWN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Townebank Portsmouth VA posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOWN.

Insider trade positions for Townebank Portsmouth VA [TOWN]

