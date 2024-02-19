why Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc [SLRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.25

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: SLRX] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.58 at the close of the session, down -1.76%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Issued U.S. Patent for Next-Generation Targeted Protein Degraders.

Expands IP portfolio with composition-of-matter protection into 2039 for novel molecular glues.

Protein degrader portfolio now includes 17 issued patents across six patent families.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.84K shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 146109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc [SLRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLRX shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

How has SLRX stock performed recently?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, SLRX shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5966, while it was recorded at 0.5642 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9212 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc [SLRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.59 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

Earnings analysis for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc [SLRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -2.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLRX.

Insider trade positions for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc [SLRX]

