why Kidpik Corp [PIK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

Kidpik Corp [NASDAQ: PIK] closed the trading session at $0.40. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that KIDPIK Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Kidpik Corp. (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.62 percent and weekly performance of 15.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 73.73K shares, PIK reached to a volume of 138264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kidpik Corp [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PIK stock trade performance evaluation

Kidpik Corp [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.27. With this latest performance, PIK shares gained by 14.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for Kidpik Corp [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3824, while it was recorded at 0.4009 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5531 for the last 200 days.

Kidpik Corp [PIK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kidpik Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kidpik Corp [PIK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kidpik Corp posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIK.

Kidpik Corp [PIK]: Institutional Ownership

