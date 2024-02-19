why Gilat Satellite Networks [GILT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.50

Gilat Satellite Networks [NASDAQ: GILT] slipped around -0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.32 at the close of the session, down -1.94%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:01 AM that Gilat Awarded $10 Million Follow-On Order from the US Department of Defense.

Gilat to provide additional DKET 3421 terminals for easy-to-deploy transportable satcom network hubs.

Compared to the average trading volume of 111.13K shares, GILT reached a trading volume of 137986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gilat Satellite Networks [GILT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILT shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Gilat Satellite Networks shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilat Satellite Networks is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has GILT stock performed recently?

Gilat Satellite Networks [GILT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, GILT shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Gilat Satellite Networks [GILT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.23, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.18 for the last 200 days.

Gilat Satellite Networks [GILT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gilat Satellite Networks’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

Earnings analysis for Gilat Satellite Networks [GILT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gilat Satellite Networks posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -283.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilat Satellite Networks go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gilat Satellite Networks [GILT]

