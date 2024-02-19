Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH] Stock trading around $1.06 per share: What’s Next?

Waterdrop Inc ADR [NYSE: WDH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.00%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM that QuantaSing Announces Appointment of New Independent Director.

Mr. Chenyang Wei was appointed as an independent director of the Company and as a member of the Audit Committee, effective on January 22, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, WDH stock dropped by -65.13%. The one-year Waterdrop Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.2. The average equity rating for WDH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $329.45 million, with 310.80 million shares outstanding and 308.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 119.69K shares, WDH stock reached a trading volume of 137479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDH shares is $2.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Waterdrop Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waterdrop Inc ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

WDH Stock Performance Analysis:

Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, WDH shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0456, while it was recorded at 1.0520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5647 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waterdrop Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Waterdrop Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.11 and a Current Ratio set at 4.11.

WDH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waterdrop Inc ADR posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDH.

Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH] Institutonal Ownership Details

