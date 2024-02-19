Wall Street Analyst Initiated CoreCard Corporation [CCRD]. What else is Wall St. saying

CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.91. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 7:30 AM that CoreCard Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

“Overall revenue of $12.2 million in the fourth quarter was in-line with our expectations, reflecting continued year-over-year growth in processing and maintenance revenue of 8%, which was offset by lower professional services revenue, primarily driven by our largest customer. Additionally, our full year processing and maintenance revenue grew by 18% compared to full year 2022,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard Corporation. “We continue to invest in our platform and processing capabilities, which are showing encouraging results. CoreCard is a best-in-class platform that is extremely well positioned to capture the growing demand for next-generation card management platforms by large and complex modern card issuers.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 161858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CoreCard Corporation stands at 11.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.80%.

The market cap for CCRD stock reached $92.08 million, with 8.30 million shares outstanding and 6.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.72K shares, CCRD reached a trading volume of 161858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoreCard Corporation [CCRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCRD shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for CoreCard Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreCard Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCRD in the course of the last twelve months was 8.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.74.

How has CCRD stock performed recently?

CoreCard Corporation [CCRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.72. With this latest performance, CCRD shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.63 for CoreCard Corporation [CCRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.84, while it was recorded at 11.80 for the last single week of trading, and 19.43 for the last 200 days.

CoreCard Corporation [CCRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CoreCard Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.74 and a Current Ratio set at 4.66.

Earnings analysis for CoreCard Corporation [CCRD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoreCard Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCRD.

Insider trade positions for CoreCard Corporation [CCRD]

The top three institutional holders of CCRD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCRD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCRD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.