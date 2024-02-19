Valens Semiconductor Ltd [VLN] Revenue clocked in at $85.69 million, up 3.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Valens Semiconductor Ltd [NYSE: VLN] price plunged by -1.17 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Valens Semiconductor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Valens Semiconductor Gideon Ben Zvi, Chief Executive Officer, Guy Nathanzon, who has now assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, and Daphna Golden, VP Investor Relations, will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 281-1167 (U.S.), 0 (808) 101-2717 (UK), 03 918 0610 (Israel) or +972 3 918 0610 (all other locations).

The one-year VLN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.5. The average equity rating for VLN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valens Semiconductor Ltd [VLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Valens Semiconductor Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valens Semiconductor Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

VLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Valens Semiconductor Ltd [VLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.96. With this latest performance, VLN shares gained by 27.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for Valens Semiconductor Ltd [VLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valens Semiconductor Ltd Fundamentals:

Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.38 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

VLN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valens Semiconductor Ltd posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valens Semiconductor Ltd go to 22.40%.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd [VLN] Institutonal Ownership Details

