United States Antimony Corp. [UAMY] fell -12.81% so far this year. What now?

United States Antimony Corp. [AMEX: UAMY] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM that USAC Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Fink as Vice President & General Manager of Bear River Zeolite (“BRZ”).

United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC”), (NYSE:UAMY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Fink, age 39, as Vice President and General Manager of BRZ.

Mr. Fink most recently worked at Enviva Biomass as Regional Director of Operations where he was responsible for all aspects of manufacturing operations for three pellet manufacturing mills with approximately 300 employees. His annual budget was over $200 million. Prior to Enviva, Jeff was Vice President of Operations at US Minerals where he led all manufacturing operations at five plants located throughout the U.S. Accomplishments included reducing direct per ton production costs and closing unprofitable businesses. Jeff holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering (Magna Cum Laude) and a Master’s in Business Administration, both from Virginia Tech University. He also holds several relevant industry licenses.

Compared to the average trading volume of 178.03K shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 177359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Antimony Corp. [UAMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAMY shares is $0.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAMY stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has UAMY stock performed recently?

United States Antimony Corp. [UAMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, UAMY shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.07 for United States Antimony Corp. [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2381, while it was recorded at 0.2193 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3255 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corp. [UAMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United States Antimony Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.53 and a Current Ratio set at 12.99.

Insider trade positions for United States Antimony Corp. [UAMY]

