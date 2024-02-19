U-Haul Holding Company [UHAL] Revenue clocked in at $5.72 billion, down -7.03% YTD: What’s Next?

U-Haul Holding Company [NYSE: UHAL] price plunged by -1.64 percent to reach at -$1.11. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 11:40 AM that U-Haul Bringing 900-Room Storage Facility and Jobs to Rapid City.

A contemporary U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Rapid City thanks to the land acquisition of 7.5 acres on East Stumer Road.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Catron Blvd. is budgeted for completion by early 2025.

The one-year UHAL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.13. The average equity rating for UHAL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U-Haul Holding Company [UHAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UHAL shares is $64.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UHAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for U-Haul Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U-Haul Holding Company is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for UHAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.22.

UHAL Stock Performance Analysis:

U-Haul Holding Company [UHAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, UHAL shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UHAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for U-Haul Holding Company [UHAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.04, while it was recorded at 65.54 for the last single week of trading, and 59.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U-Haul Holding Company Fundamentals:

U-Haul Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

UHAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U-Haul Holding Company posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 284.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UHAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U-Haul Holding Company go to 15.00%.

U-Haul Holding Company [UHAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

